Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has defeated Jarred Cannonier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) to retain the UFC middleweight championship.

The UFC’s International Fight Week on Saturday July 2, 2022 night with UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Adesanya has Nigerian roots.

