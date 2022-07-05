USAfrica: In direct challenge to Nigeria’s Buhari, gunmen attack his advance convoy near home town; Kuje Prison bombarded

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

USAfrica: Buhari’s advance convoy attacked near his home town; Kuje Prison bombarded

Despite many denials about the state of insecurity in Nigeria under the presidency of the retired army General Muhammadu Buhari, a few minutes ago, his own advance security convoy ahead of his visit to Daura (in Katsina State) for the Islamic Sallah got a severe jolt when the convoy was attacked by “unknown” gunmen.

In his statement on the unfolding events, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described it as “sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of visit.”

Shehu added that “The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy. Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”

Also, a shortwhile ago, the federal government-managed Kuje Medium Prison this night Tuesday July 5, 2022 came under heavy bombardment by “unknown” attackers.

USAfricaonline.com considers these two events as dangerous escalataion and direct challenge to the Commander in Chief of the Nigerian armed forces, Buhari.

