USAfrica: Ademola Adeleke’s defeat of APC Gov in Tinubu’s Osun State rattles campaign

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Ademola Adeleke’s defeat of APC Gov in Tinubu’s Osun State rattles his presidential campaign

The victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the Osun governorship held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 has become “a major cause for concern” for the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Osun is the home State of Tinubu. Those are the words of Tinubu senior campaign adviser who spoke to USAfricaonline.com

On Sunday morning, July 17, 2022, INEC’s Returning Officer in the election, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, declared AdeAdeleke as winner and governor-elect of Osun State. “I declare that Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.”

Adeleke got 403,371 votes to defeat incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola (APC) with 375,027 votes, Lasun Yusuf of Labour Party, LP got only 2,729.

“I Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, hereby affirmed that I am the returning officer for the governorship election held on Saturday, July 16 and the candidate polled the following votes: Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, APC, 375,027; Ademola Adeleke, 403,371. Adeleke contested the governorship in 2018 and “lost” narrowly to Oyetola with only 350 votes.

