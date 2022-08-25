USAfrica: Peter Obi cautions “Nigeria no longer in control of her territory” due to banditry, terrorism

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper publisher on the Internet

In continuing his effort to expand the demographics and voter population, Peter Obi, technocrat and presidential candidate of the Labour Party has met with the leader of the Afenifere group, elder statesman Pa Ayo Adebanjo, some leaders and delegates from Nigeria’s South-South and Middle Belt geopolitical zones.

Obi invited participation of more Nigerians committed to the goal of rebuilding the country. “We are… a movement to save Nigeria. That goes beyond Labour Party, otherwise, we might end up (refugees) in our country if we don’t do the right thing.”

On the problem of insecurity, he pointed out “Nigeria is no longer in control of her territory as we rank high in banditry and terrorism… therefore, Nigeria has qualified for a failed state.”

The former Governor of Anambra State noted that some “People complain that I like to mention problems Nigerians face, but I tell them that it is better to know where we are before proffering solutions to the problems in the country…. Apart from Venezuela, Nigeria is the only oil producing state that is producing 800,000 barrels which is not up to its quota of 1.8m..”

Regarding the economic well-being of a country is not by land or natural resources but by the productive capacity of the nation. Nigeria’s population is over 220 million people and the only way to fix (the economy) is to put this population into production.”

