USAfrica: Peter Obi makes Voting rights promise to Nigeria’s diaspora. 

Peter Obi makes Voting rights promise to Nigeria’s diaspora.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Peter Obi, Nigeria’s popular and charismatic political disruptor-in-chief Is strongy making the case for foot in rights voting rights to be granted to Nigerians in the diaspora. He stated this during the August 31, 2022 exclusive interview in Houston with USAfrica Publisher Chido Nwangwu.

Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party of Nigeria said:“Ghana and South Africa diaspora vote in their countries’ election. Why should Nigeria deny its best from voting? 2023 will be the last election in Nigeria where the diaspora is still denied the right to vote!”

Obi’s statement of position attracted sustained applause from the Houstonians and other diasporans who attended.

Follow @Chido247

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...