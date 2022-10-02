USAfrica: Remembering Felix Ajunwa, soldier of distinction. By Chido Nwangwu

Exclusive and Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Remembering Felix Ajunwa, soldier of distinction. By Chido Nwangwu

Today, October 2nd, this outstanding patriot would have turned 80 years old!

Felix Ajunwa was among the first set of students at the Nigerian Defense Academy in Kaduna, where he distinguished himself and came out the best Cadet amongst the graduates of the Academy in 1966.At the academy, a feat that earned him several awards, including the Queen’s sword.

Guests at the Academy’s passing out graduation event expressed their pride and joy at having an Aro son take the top Academic honors.

On this anniversary of his birth, he is remembered by his family as “not only as our elder brother but as a brave soldier, an accomplished man, a true Igbo man, a worthy son, with nostalgia and pride”, in this special and exclusive reflection and portraiture in USAfrica magazine and USAfricaonline.com

Felix, popularly known as Feli, was the first son of Elder Mazi Harcourt and Elder (Mrs.) Lucy Ajunwa of Atani village of Arochukwu in Abia State of Nigeria.

Felix showed his dedication early in life as a brilliant student as he achieved the distinction grade in his First School Leaving Certificate examination. He moved ahead and excelled with a Grade One for the WAEC examination at the then Merchant of Light College, Oba, Anambra State.

His family recalls that “his ambition was to become a Medical Doctor or an Accountant.

As the eldest of the children, he felt obligated to make some sacrifices that would allow his siblings to achieve their own aspirations as well.

He worried about his parents’ capabilities to sponsor his goals as well as take care of his other six surviving siblings. Felix, therefore, opted to pursue Acountancy professionally, using the army as a pedestal to his academic, professional and career growth.”

After the first coup of 1966, the Ajunwas recall, Felix and other newly commissioned officers remained in Kaduna (in Kaduna State of Nigeria), waiting to be moved to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurt, England, for further studies, oblivious on how the second deadliest coup of July, 1966 in Nigeria would change the trajectory of their lives.

Many Igbo/Eastern soldiers were killed in Kaduna, Lagos, Ibadan and other towns. Felix and some other Igbo/Eastern soldiers ran for their lives from Kaduna to relative safety of their homeland/region.

The declaration and emergence of Biafra created an opportunity for Igbo soldiers like Felix to rise against the genocides and killing of the Igbo/Easterners and their children.

The Ajunwas warmly remembers their brave and distinguished late son Felix as “a brave and strategic military leader of young Biafran soldiers and led them to many exploits against the opposing Nigerian military. Our grandfather, Tetem Ajunwa Emesie Ogba, who fought in the 1901 – 1902 British-Arochukwu war and earned the title of Ochi Nwa Ndi Ogu, bestowed his title to Felix after noting his grandson’s successes in his battles.”

Meanwhile, a book is in the works detailing more information on his life by his sister, Alaezi Chima Dike.

The Ajunwa family recalls that “Sadly, Feli was brutally killed in our village compound by Nigerian soldiers accompanied by local saboteurs. Feli is gone but still lives in our hearts and will never be forgotten. The story will chronicle his short life, the travails he encountered while fighting for the justified safety and protection of his people with other Biafran soldiers.” For the Ajunwas, they reflect on the issue of how their remarkable and valorous son, Felix, “survived the various war fronts only to be killed in his home, Atani Arochukwu, while on medical pass and waiting to be air lifted to Gabon.”

In a familiar agony and quest for healing, the Ajunwas underscore the point that “We, like many other Igbo, eastern, south eastern and in deed some Nigerian families, paid the price by losing loved ones, especially young soldiers and have grieved for them for years”, , as reflected in family notes and discussions the Ajunwas shared with USAfrica & USAfricaonline.com Publisher Chido Nwangwu.

