EndSARS Anniversary, Nigerian Police Fire Tear Gas at Marchers at Lekki Toll Gate

#EndSARS Nigerian Police Fire Tear Gas at Marchers at Lekki Toll Gate

By Seun Sanni and Temilade Adelaja, in Lagos (Reuters): Police fired several rounds of tear gas at demonstrators marching at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of peaceful protests against police brutality that ended in a hail of gunfire.

Reuters witnesses saw police fire five rounds of tear gas in an effort to disperse around 200 people marching at the gate, some waving Nigerian flags and singing “solidarity forever.” Police also arrested two people, according to a Reuters witness.

Neither a Lagos state spokesman or a police spokesman immediately respond to a request for comment.

On October 20, 2020 security forces opened fire on peaceful protesters demanding an end to what they said was endemic police brutality, particularly from a unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), according to a judicial panel investigating the incident and set up by the Lagos state government.

