Family’s agony: after body of African Princeton student found, family says police, university should do more

Misrach Ewunetie’s loved ones are demanding answers after the 20-year-old Princeton student was found dead earlier this past week after going missing.

On Thursday (October 20), the Mercer County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office confirmed investigators located the body of the junior. Loved ones, who had been worried sick about her since she went missing, believe the police did not do enough to locate her sooner.

According to ABC News, Ewunetie’s remains were discovered on the grounds of the school’s campus. Officials don’t believe her death is suspicious.

Universe Ewunetie, Misrach’s brother, says he went to the area where his sister was the last time her phone location indicated she was with the police and their K-9 unit, but nothing was found.

“They went twice, once with dogs, and they didn’t get anything,” Universe recalled. “The third time, I joined them with my girlfriend, and we were only there for half an hour with the lead detective and two other university officers.”

He continued, “They only searched the back. They couldn’t get a warrant to check houses around there. It was not enough time because the back area was wooded and full of ground vines and shrubs. That’s the last place her phone pinged. It’s very unlike her to turn off her phone; kids these days don’t turn off their phones. They love their phones.”

Authorities say they don’t believe foul play was involved because “there were no obvious signs of injury, and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.” However, they revealed they’re waiting for an official autopsy to be conducted before giving a final declaration.

Ewunetie’s suitemates said they last saw her at 3 a.m. on the night of her disappearance near Scully Hall. Her roommate noticed she was not in her room around 4:30 a.m.

The family reported Ewunetie missing on October 17, reaching out to authorities at Princeton in the morning. Later that evening, around 9:30 p.m., a “Tiger Alert” was sent out by school officials.

A 2020 valedictorian of Villa Angela – St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio, Ewunetie planned to graduate in Spring 2024 with a sociology major and computer science minor. ref: ABCNews/BET/USAfrica

