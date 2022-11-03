Trending “I joined U.S military before I was even a US citizen” -reveals Nigerian woman promoted to Brigadier-General.

Special to #USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper on the Internet.

#Trending Nigerian-Zimbabwean-U.K. heritage, Amanda Azubike, promoted to U.S Brigadier-General

The inspirational stories regarding the latest promotion by the United States Army of a woman of Nigerian-Zimbabwean-U.K. descent Amanda Azubuike from Colonel to Brigadier General are trending across the social media,

At the event which took place at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, she said that: “I recognise the gravity of this moment. I recognise the responsibility, the expectations, as well as the scrutiny that comes with this promotion…. I also recognise the power of representation and the importance of diversity. I’m privileged to have benefitted from trailblazers and I’m committed to doing my part to leave a better path for those coming behind me.”

“I’m honoured to be selected to serve at this level and feel fortunate to serve in my current position. I believe I can contribute here in a meaningful way.”

Reflecting on her, journey so far: “I joined the US military before I was even a US citizen. But I always knew this country was great, that it was worth fighting for. And that it is truly the land of opportunity. I’m very proud of my heritage, and my ethnic roots but I’m equally as proud to be an American.”

Amanda who enrolled in the US Army in 1994,

was born in the UK to an Igbo-Nigerian father and a Zimbabwean mother,

On his part, the Commanding General of the US Army Futures Command James Rainey commended Amanda and others promoted. It seemed a personal joy for him. He stated “Amanda inspires me. Ever since I met her and started working for her, she is inspirational and I get energy from her.”

“This is the greatest country in the world and you don’t have the right to be happy but you have the right to pursue it. Amanda and her family, if you don’t know them or their stories, that is what they are all about – pursuing happiness.”

