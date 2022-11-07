U.S President to host African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum on December 13

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

U.S President to host an African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum on December 13

The U.S Department of State has announced important components of the three-day agenda of the African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum. It stated that the U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa recognizes that “our African diaspora is a source of strength. The African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum will elevate our diaspora engagement to strengthen the dialogue between U.S. officials and the diaspora in the United States and provide a platform for young African and diaspora leaders to fashion innovative solutions to pressing challenges.”

The Forum will feature breakout sessions on higher education, the creative industries, and environmental equity, utilizing the theme ‘‘Amplifying Voices: Building Partnerships That Last.’’

A full agenda with speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. The Department of State notes it is “eager to welcome exceptional young leaders to participate in the Forum.

The U.S. Department of State is seeking exceptional young leaders to participate in the event. Ideal participants will be Africans and people of African descent living outside of Africa who are between the ages of 21–35 and actively engaged on issues related to higher education, creative industries, or environmental equity.”

Nominations are due no later than 12 p.m. ET on November 8, 2022 to diasporaafricasummit@state.gov.

