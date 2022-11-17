USAfrica: MTN to fund micro businesses with grant in ‘Nominate Your  Hustler’s initiative

MTN Nigeria plans to provide grants of up to N5 million to unskilled firms, microenterprises, and craftsmen.

This project, which is a part of the “Blow My Hustle” campaign, tries to draw attention to informal businesses that require support.

The initiative, which was started last month, aims to equip young Nigerians with funding and scalable enterprises.

50 craftsmen and owners of unregistered enterprises will benefit from a one-time payment of N100,000 from MTN through the Pulse “Nominate Your Hustler” initiative, which is a part of the “Blow My Hustle” campaign. This cash will help them expand their operations and increase profitability.

The program asks people to nominate hustlers or craftsmen in the unorganized sector, such as barbers, vulcanizers, and hairdressers, who are dedicated to their work but want funding to expand their “hustle.”

Anyone besides the hustler may submit a 60-second video on their personal Instagram or Twitter profile with the hashtag #MTNPulseBlowMyHustle in order to recommend them for the grant.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...