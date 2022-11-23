US announces no student visa interview renewals for Nigerians

According to the United States of America, Nigerian students studying in the US on an F1 or academic J1 visa who want to travel to Nigeria over the holidays may be able to renew their student visas without having to go through an interview.

In a statement made public on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Nigeria made this information known.

International students can enter the US and attend schools approved by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program with the help of the F-1 student visa, which is a non-immigrant visa (SEVP). Contrarily, the J-1 exchange visitor visa is for exchange programs in education and culture approved by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the Department of State.

According to the US mission, these students must be physically present in Nigeria and renew a student visa that is now valid or has expired within the last 24 months in order to be eligible for this process.

It was highlighted that the renewal should involve either continuing in the same main course of study or enrolling at the same school even if the major course of study is different.

It stated that by setting up a no-interview student visa renewal appointment, students will be able to drop off their passports at a DHL facility in Lagos on a day and time specified using the Consulate’s online booking system.

“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is committed to returning your passport to you within two weeks from your appointment date and will prioritize any required follow-up interviews. To schedule a no-interview student visa renewal appointment go to ustraveldocs.com/ngand follow the instructions,” the US Mission said.

According to the mission, the students must go to a designated DHL facility on the day and at the appointed hour to submit their application and the accompanying supporting documentation:

A printout of the submission letter (printed from com/ng)

A DS-160completed in the last six months

An approved I-20

A receipt for their I-901 SEVIS fee

The passport containing the expired student visa (if that passport has expired, a current valid passport must be included) and;

A passport photograph taken in the last six months meets these requirements.

The mission also advised candidates who do not satisfy the aforementioned requirements to visit www.ustraveldocs.com/ng and make a regular appointment, stressing that each applicant must complete the requirements on their own. The mission stated:

“For instance, we cannot accept a renewal for a child if the parent is the only one who qualifies under the guidelines. In that case, the child would need to schedule an appointment and come to the Embassy or Consulate for an interview.

“During the rescheduling process, you will be asked questions confirming eligibility for the student renewal program and be provided instructions on how to submit the application through the document delivery center.’’

Remember that in February 2022, it was reported that the US Consulate General in Nigeria had made the announcement that the No-interview U.S. visa renewal services would begin to assist non-immigrant visa applicants in Nigeria who were eligible to renew their visas.

However, the Public Affairs Section of the United States Diplomatic Mission noted that there will initially be a cap on the number of qualified applicants who can apply to utilize the new methods.

The new policy stipulated that the no-interview visa renewal process will start in February at the American Consulate in Lagos and thereafter be expanded to the American Embassy in Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...