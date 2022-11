Nigeria’s Court of Appeal Sokoto Division, a few hours ago today November 23, 2022 delivered judgment in an appeal filed by the Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and its candidate, Dauda Lawal Dare.

In the unanimous decision by the three panel of judges, Justice Shuaibu ruled the appeal was an abuse of judicial process and lacked merit.

