Nigeria Police declared Yemisi Imasi wanted, CEO of Yellowpoint Group over fraud

CEO of Yellowpoint Group Victoria Yemisi Imasi has been listed as wanted by the Nigerian Police Force.

According to the special police Gazette, the Magistrate/High Court of Lagos issued the arrest warrant.

The 46-year-old is wanted by the assistant inspector general of the police Criminal Investigation Department, (FCID) Alagbon, Ikoyi – Lagos, for fraud, acquiring money under false pretenses, and theft in Lagos.

The event came about as a result of a petition filed against Imasi by Chive GPS, a firm that provides debt recovery services for disputes involving money obtained through deception and fraud.

The debt collection agency filed a criminal complaint on July 16, 2021, alleging that Imasi had committed a well-planned theft after posting an advertisement for her businesses, Yellow Point Media Enterprise and Yellow Point FT International Ltd, on social media.

After moving the funds to several accounts run by Imasi’s business with the aim of really investing in the various investment packages in exchange for a predetermined return, one of the affected victims experienced a loss of N47.73 million.

Although the total amount owing to all users is not yet known, indications suggest that it might be in the billions of Naira range.

On a platform, victims say that more than 6000 Nigerians were duped and defrauded of over N10 billion with the intention of trading currency.

As of press time, 689 people had signed the petition accusing Yemisi of using the funds to finance her extravagant lifestyle and real estate purchases.

