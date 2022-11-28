400,000 more vacant positions for immigrants to apply in Canada. 

The Canadian governments of Ontario and Saskatchewan revealed a combined total of about 400,000 additional open posts, bringing the overall number of open positions in Canada to approximately 994,800.

These openings are welcome news for candidates everywhere, especially Nigerians. Nigerians tend to favor Canada as one of their top travel destinations.

The job vacancy rate—the total number of open positions divided by the labor market’s demand—rose to 5.7%, showing a need to fill positions in the face of a labor shortage.

Health and social support, lodging and food services, retail commerce, professional, scientific, and technical services, and manufacturing are the industries with the most open employment. See below for highlights of these sectors

Scientific and Technical Services: There were approximately 61,900 job openings in this industry, which includes accounting, legal services, architectural and engineering, computer system design, management consulting, advertising, and others.

Accommodation and Food Services: Typically, this industry requires labor, lodging, and food services. In total, there were around 152,400 open posts in September.

Canada’s manufacturing sector: In September, there are 76,000 open positions in this industry, down from roughly 92,100 the previous month.

Retail trade follows next: With 117,300 open positions in September, there was a modest increase in job openings in the retail sector. This suggests that there will always be a need for people in this industry.

