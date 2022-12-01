Germany to restructure entry rules for skilled immigrants due to labour shortage

In order to draw skilled workers to its labor market, the German government has agreed to modify its immigration policies.

The German government will implement a point-based system, akin to Canada’s, to hire persons who speak German or have the required credentials.

The Minister of Interior Nancy Faeser said the changes would create “the most

modern law on immigration in Europe”.

The Points-based system: The three-party ruling coalition wants to introduce an “opportunity card”, based on a points system that would assess non-EU applicants by taking into account factors such as language skills and work experience.

The reform will therefore include the following:

Simplification of the process for recognising foreign qualifications and allowing unskilled workers to fill certain sectors.

Shortening the time for immigrants living in Germany to obtain citizenship, that is, 3 years instead of 8 years

The immigrant has to prove they have some German language skills

Changing the constitution to allow dual citizenship, which is largely banned in Germany.

Friedrich Merz, the head of Germany’s conservative opposition, has criticized the action. He claims that the nation has more than two million unemployed individuals within its borders but has not taken advantage of the opportunity this affords.

Hubertus Heil, the labor minister, stated that seven million skilled workers would be required by 2035 due to Germany’s aging workforce, as well as a shortage of workers in the construction, healthcare, and IT industries.

Analysts estimate that Germany, the largest economy in Europe, needs an additional 400,000 foreign employees every year.

Although Germany benefits from EU-wide freedom of movement, people do not want to move there because “the

bureaucracy is terrible, the taxes are too high.”

This development is a welcome idea to professionals in Healthcare, IT, and construction who are seeking job opportunities in Europe and other parts of the world. Lately, healthcare and IT professionals have had the most opportunities but those in construction can now take advantage of the reform.

The bone of contention now is that interested parties improve their German language skills which are critical to finding employment and living in Germany.

Despite the fact that many people looking to start a new life abroad now view Germany as a “nation of hope,” not all German lawmakers are in favor of immigration reforms that would let foreign workers in. Since the administration hasn’t made much headway in expelling those who aren’t legally allowed to be in the nation, several conservative Germans have argued that now is not the time to simplify citizenship laws.

Additionally, it might take months for the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, to consider the recommendations. However, as noted by Economics Minister Robert Habeck, the matter needs to be addressed immediately. Thus, it might occur earlier than anticipated.

