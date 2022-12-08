Jonathan the former President of Nigeria finally reveal his position on APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has shown his concern about the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s same-faith ticket which he said would eventually lead to a lapse in the representation of Nigeria’s religious diversity. Jonathan made this statement in an interview published in a book,

“My Time As Chaplain In Aso Rock,” presented to the public on Tuesday, December 6, The Punch reported.

Jonathan said; I am worried about issues of Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket.

Jonathan recalls that the tradition when he was in power was that if the president was a Christian, the vice president would be a Muslim and vice versa.

He said:

“When I took over as the vice president, the tradition then was that if the President were a Christian, the Vice would be a Muslim and vice versa.

“We have religious festivals in Nigeria and, of course, National Day, where there will be Jummah prayers and Christian prayers.

“Nigerians are religious people, this is why I get worried about the issues of Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket. Yes, Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian can run the state. But I always ask, ‘who will represent this other bloc whenever we come to the national days that we celebrate?”

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has been frantically attempting to persuade the Christian community that he didn’t make the decision out of religious concern since he announced Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim, as his running mate. Jonathan finally exposes his position for the APCS-Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

