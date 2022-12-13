USAfrica: Nigerians abroad to be admitted into the country with their expired Nigerian passport

.Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com

The Nigerian government has approved and announced that Nigerians abroad returning to Nigeria can be admitted into the country with their expired Nigerian passport.

This policy has been communicated to all heads of missions, immigration attachés, airports comptroller and airlines.

According to the memo which was issued, reportedly, with authority of the Comptroller-General of the Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, “all Airlines are requested to allow holders of expired Nigerian passports to board without any hindrance.”

“ In addition, all Nigerian Diplomatic Missions abroad are kindly requested to circulate this information to airlines operators and border authorities of host countries for their necessary action.”

USAfricaonline.com assessment of the diasporans problems of expired passports and visa applications have been major obstacles for some who wish to travel back to Nigeria.

