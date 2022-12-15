USAfrica: An Applause for Africa in Global Soccer

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned U.S-based newspaper published on the internet.

By Eberechukwu Godgive Orji, contributor to USAfrica

Morocco, ‘The Atlas Lions’ will tackle Croatia for the third place at the current FIFA World Cup on December 17, 2022, after losing to France in the semi-finals.

Let’s look back on the match to this historical achievement.

Some people (non-Africans and many Africans) doubt the ability of African nations to advance in global soccer.

Their criticism and stereotypes about Black athletes during other international sporting events sadly reflect on their perception of African players.

They usually have a tone of ridicule of the Black population.

Africa has, historically, been denigrated based on race, religion, and lifestyles.

It is hardly surprising to see and hear White folks making derogatory remarks about African teams.

Some White soccer/football commentators frequently employ terminology that is racial. Ever since football’s inception, Africa has been disparaged.

A British entrepreneur and popular television personality named Alan Sugar once tweeted about the Senegalese squad competing in the World Cup in Russia.

His colonialist worldview, which he attempted to downplay with a joke, perceived the Senegalese team as beachside sunglass vendors, rather than as elite players deserving of accolades for their accomplishments.

His remarks reaffirm the underlying prejudice that permeates football and the media’s coverage of it, as well as the implicit bias that frequently appears in debates about African players in Western media.

Usman Abdallah, the assistant coach for Nigeria, criticized Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis earlier this year for his “lack of respect” for Africa.

As he publicly swore not to sign any players who would compete in the Africa Cup of Nations, De Laurentiis sparked controversy.

He called Napoli, the Italian soccer club and other teams in Europe “idiots” for paying their players full salary when they dropped out of the regular season to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Those remarks were made even though Victor Osimhen, the great striker for Napoli, is a native of Nigeria.

De Laurentiis’ comments can be interpreted as an attempt to diminish the value of the AFCON from such a prominent figure in the European game.

The African continent has proven to be tough, powerful, and hopeful despite the criticism.

African players have been influential in the development of soccer around the world. They have in fact demonstrated their ability through the likes of Badou Ezzaki, Lakhdar Belloumi, Daniel Amokachi, Lucas Radebe, Jay-Jay Okocha, Roger Milla, Didier Drogba, Zambo Anguissa, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, and Osimhen.

This makes hearing African players being disparaged so depressing.

Morocco achieved history at the 2022 World Cup, surpassing the three African nations who had ever advanced to the quarterfinals: Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.

Thanks to brilliant players like Youssef En-Nesyri, whose first-half goal ensured Morocco’s victory and its spot against France in the semi-finals.

African athletes have earned awards in their individual careers, international competitions, and clubs, providing a clear framework for assessing decades of outstanding athletes.

Africa’s performance so far in the World Cup is their best performance at any World Cup.

Africa anticipates a victory dance!

