Organ harvesting: Ekweremadu was denied bail again by London court

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who is being tried for allegedly trafficking organs, has once more been denied bail by the Central Criminal Court in London, better known as the Old Bailey.

On the basis that he was a flight risk and would leave the country, the court denied bail at a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday.

Lawyer argues that Ekweremadu will not escape

Ekweremadu’s attorney claimed in the bail application that the Attorney-General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) had written to the court stating that Ekweremadu was not a flight risk.

Additionally, the defense attorney said that the Nigerian High Commission in the UK had similarly offered the option of electronically tagging Ekweremadu to track his whereabouts should he constitute a flight risk.

Ekweremadu’s lawyer further stated that the legislator had demonstrated that he was a loving and responsible parent and could not flee to London, abandoning his wife and ill daughter, in relation to the testimony of his character by recognized Nigerians and organizations.

The defense also informed the court that they had eleven people pledge sureties and securities totaling around 500,000 pounds sterling to ensure Ekweremadu’s release on bail.

His defense mentioned Ekweremadu’s participation in various international humanitarian programs in addition to stating that the defendant was a well-known public personality who was highly regarded.

Court refuses bail

In opposition to the defense attorney’s argument, the prosecution claimed that Ekweremadu was a flight risk, arguing that since the congressman held passports from two other countries in addition to Nigeria, he could flee to any of the other nations.

Additionally, the prosecution referred to the assets forfeiture proceedings against Ekweremadu at the Federal High Court of Abuja and cited the EFCC letter dated July 18, 2022, which was signed by the Assistant Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkoi, on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Abdulraheed Bawa.

In the ruling, the Judge who refused the bail application said, “I am entirely satisfied there remains a flight risk,” noting that bail would not make much difference “as the trial is just over a month away.”

Remember how Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu, were detained in the UK on June 23 for allegedly violating a ban on the sale of human organs?

However, on July 28, the court granted bail to Ekweremadu’s wife.

Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), Ekweremadu’s attorney, had earlier asserted that the EFCC had abbreviated the former Deputy Senate President’s bail application in July.

Awomolu claimed that among other things, the EFCC lied to Justice Inyang Ekpo in order to get an interim assets forfeiture judgment against the politician.

Through its attorney, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), the EFCC refuted the accusations, claiming it was just a coincidence.

On January 31, 2023, the Ekweremadus trial will now start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...