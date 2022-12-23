USAfrica: “We’ve set new, gold standard with Aggrey Memorial alumni”, says Emma Okoro Egbukwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Mazi Emmanuel Okoro Egbukwu, the outgoing President of Aggrey Memorial Arochukwu alumni, is an Executive Director of USAfrica

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen. Let me on behalf of the Executive Council of our association welcome every one of you to the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM). I want to begin by thanking God for the opportunity to assemble us together and the rare privilege of re-uniting with old classmates and schoolmates. We thank God for preserving our lives and protecting us through this year 2022. The 2022 AGM is an opportunity to present our report card to the general house and also thank this house for the opportunity given to me to serve my fellow Alumni.

I am very humbled by this rare privilege given to me and I do not take it for granted. I am indeed grateful but I think the time is now for a change of leadership given the plethora of brilliant minds and the intellectual giants that Aggrey has produced over the years. I have no doubts that young and vibrant ones if given the opportunity to lead will do a much better job than we have done. We were called to lay the foundation upon which the Alumni association will be built on.

Our Set Objectives

You will recall that the Executive Council of the Aggrey Memorial College, Alumni Association (AMCAA) was inaugurated in 2018. That inauguration was the culmination of many years of efforts by many selfless alumni who worked tirelessly to birth the dream. When we assumed the reins of stewardship, we identified the following five objectives as our top priorities.

I identify, coordinate and register members of the Alumni globally as we grow the membership considerably. Identify areas of intervention for sustainable development and improvement of the institution. Liaise with relevant individuals and authorities to restore the infrastructural development of AGGREY MEMORIAL COLLEGE particularly in rebuilding ABNA Hall, Independence Pavilion, and the ICT Center. To organize Seminars, Workshops, Symposia or Conferences on AGGREY MEMORIAL COLLEGE and related issues. To consistently and continually celebrate the life of the founder of the great institution, Dr. Alvan Ikoku in any form necessary and at any location around the world.

Our Strides.

A reflection of the set goals we outlined above, we are proud to report that we have made great strides.

Improved Membership

Let me begin by with the issue of boosting the numerical strength of our Alumni Association. From less than 100 members in 2018 when we started, we have grown the membership of the Association to well over 1,000 members which represent a ten-fold increase.

Sustainable development Interventions

We are proud to announce the donation of over 3,000 books and educational materials including text and exercise books to students in the institution. This donation was facilitated by our Executive Secretary Barr. Oscar Okoro.

Infrastructural Development of Aggrey Memorial College

2022 has not been without challenges and progress in our collective quest to make Aggrey great again. In addition to the accomplishment of the previous years, this administration has concluded the renovation and reconstruction of the Independence Park Pavilion. We thank the US Chapter that has pledged to accomplish this project.

Construction of 2 Classroom Blocks

In addition, the construction of two new class room blocks has commenced. These two new classroom blocks when completed, will change the narrative of our infrastructural deficit in the school. The project was made possible by the same Secretary General Mazi Oscar Okoro. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his unquenchable drive to make Aggrey great again.

Classroom Renovations

This administration hosted a night of meet and greet to raise money for immediate renovation of our dilapidated classroom for students.

Also, a remarkable renovation is the ABNA hall, which for many years had been an eye sore, has been reconstructed and renovated to 21st Century standard by our beloved brother, Chief Chikwe Udensi.

Mazi Emmanuel Okoro Egbukwu

Human Capacity Development

The first lecture series on the Lives and Times of Dr. Alvan Ikoku has just concluded. This is in line with one of our set objectives of promoting and preserving the legacy of Dr. Alvan. In addition, we have commenced strategic partnership arrangement with an international agency for human capital development. The I LEAD YOUTH MENTORSHIP/LEADERSHIP Program that will make our students future leaders.

Conclusion

I am proud to say that we have accomplished the task of laying a formidable foundation with professional precision and accuracy. It is therefore the time to bow out and make way for a new crop of leaders. I want to thank members of my Excos for their commitment and hard work; Without their support and encouragement, we would not have accomplished much. It was a teamwork. I would not want to single any one for recognition. Our inclusive leadership style ensured that everyone participated. Together we have, today, set a new gold standard in the leadership of Alumni associations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...