USAfrica: OUTRAGE follow shooting death of Nigerian female lawyer Bolanle Raheem by Police ofc, on Christmas Day in Lagos

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Outrage follow shooting death of Nigerian female lawyer Bolanle Raheem by Police ofc, on Christmas Day in Lagos

There has been swift and massive reaction from families, activists and politicians regarding the killing of Nigerian lawyer Bolanle Raheem, allegedly, by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condemned the killing of Mrs. Raheem under the Ajah bridge while she was returning with her framily from a Christmas Day event. Sanwo-Olu said “I have studied preliminary reports on the matter and have instructed the appropriate government officers to immediately get on it. We must ensure speedy justice for the late Bolanle. Our government cannot sit back and watch our citizens killed by the same law enforcers who should ordinarily protect them.”

He added that “I can assure you that the accused persons will have their day in court and nothing will be spared under the Laws of Lagos State until justice is served adequately. We will ensure that it is done speedily because justice delayed is justice denied.”

He confirmed the statement from the spokesperson for the Lagos State police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, that the command has arrested, disarmed and detained the police officers involved in the incident. @BenHundeyin.

Only a few weeks ago, the same police unit faced an issue of killing another Nigerian. Activist @mrmacaronii wrote on his twitter handle that “It is from this same division an officer killed Gafaru Buraimoh about two weeks ago. This barbarism by the Nigeria Police must come to an end. These murderers must pay for their crimes!”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Raheem’s colleagues at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemed the “cold blooded murder of our member, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, by an officer of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State. This dastardly incident occurred on December 25 while Mrs. Raheem was returning from a Christmas church service with her husband and other family members. The NBA President, Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, upon receiving the sad news, made efforts to get across to the husband of our deceased member, who understandably has been unavailable to answer calls. The NBA President has however spoken to the brother-in-law of our deceased member and extended the condolence of the NBA to the family and assured the family of the support of the NBA in this difficult time. Since this terrible incident, the NBA has taken the initiatives to uncover the facts surrounding the murder of our member. The NBA President has engaged the police authorities including the As- sistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 (Mr. Bode Adeyinka Adeleke) as well as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State (Mr. Abiodun Alabi).

The NBA’s statement was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal. Additional updates and reports on this issue are also available on USAfricaLIVE whatsapp forum. Follow us on twitter @USAfricaLive

