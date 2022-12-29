4 people killed by explosion in Kogi state as Buhari visit

The ancient city of Okene, which serves as the administrative center for the Kogi Central Senatorial district and is also the hometown of Governor Yahaya Bello, has been rattled by an explosion.

A few hours before President Muhammadu Buhari’s anticipated historic visit to Kogi State today, there was an explosion in the governor’s hometown.

However, the explosion has been followed by controversy. While some said it was a bomb burst, others asserted that it was a transformer blast.

However, the explosion that occurred on Kuroko Street in Okene, just a few meters from the palace of the Ohinoyi, is said to have claimed the lives of three people.

Since yesterday, the governor had been in Okene awaiting the president’s first trip to the state since assuming office on January 27, 2016.

Before moving to Lokoja, the state capital, to continue commissioning additional commendable projects, President Buhari was anticipated to arrive first at the same Okene where he was planned to hold a town hall meeting and commission several projects in the senatorial district.

MORE DETAILS LOADINGS ….

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...