USAfricaBRKNEWS: Anambra’s Obosi President-General killed by “unknown gunmen”, a few minutes ago

Anambra’s Obosi community leader killed by “unknown gunmen”, about an hour ago

The battle of insecurity and terrorism continued a few minutes ago as Ike Okolo, the President-General of Obosi Community, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has reportedly been killed by gunmen at a petrol-fuel station in Obosi

A gory, bloody video already on social media showed the person believed to be Okolo lifeless in the driver’s seat of his SUV.

The Nigerian Police, according to USAfricaonline.com local sources, is yet to make any pronouncements on the bloody murder of Okolo. Updates coming here….

