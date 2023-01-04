Morocco and Ghana to start COVID check on China arrivals

Due to concerns about the coronavirus, Ghana and Morocco are the first African nations to put travel restrictions on Chinese citizens.

No of their nationality, travelers from China are no longer permitted in Morocco as of Tuesday.

According to the foreign ministry, the action is intended to stop an increase in illnesses in the nation.

The limitations in Ghana will start on Friday (6th January 2023).

The actions follow China’s unexpected abandonment of Covid-19 regulations in December of last year.

There are restrictions in place in other nations than Africa.

Passengers arriving in England from China for instance must provide COVID result and must state negative before they board a flight. The US is testing people on arrival.

Countries that plan to test the travelers’ policy will help spot worrying new variants early and prevent an influx of cases.

According to Ghana authorities, free airport testing would be provided for Chinese travelers, who must also show a negative test result 48 hours prior to arrival.

International health specialists contend that Covid-19 has spread considerably more quickly since China’s limitations were lifted.

But Beijing’s foreign ministry has said coronavirus rules should only be introduced on a “scientific” basis and accused Western countries and media of “hyping up” the situation.

