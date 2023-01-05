Body of killed Christmas returnee in Anambra State identified.

The man whose body was dumped in his red Toyota Camry car, apparently by his killers, reportedly returned for Christmas 2022.

The Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said investigation revealed that the man’s name is Udoka Eze.

He appealed to those who know him to come for his corpse.

Mr. Ikenga announced that: “Today 04/1/2023, Police recovered an abandoned red Toyota Camry vehicle with reg No AGL 525 GA found along Umunze Road.

“Immediate search was conducted in the vehicle, and the lifeless body of a young man with marks of violence and with suspected gunshot injury was found in the car.

“Further inquiries made revealed that the victim is one Mr. Udoka Eze ‘M’ aged 50yrs from Iyiafor Village, Owerezukala. He was confirmed dead by a doctor when taken to the hospital and the body has been deposited at the morgue. Investigation has since commenced.

“The Command wants to use this opportunity to call on the witnesses of this incident to come forward with information that will assist in the ongoing investigation and patrols have been intensified in the area.”

