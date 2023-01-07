USAfrica: Republican McCarthy elected Speaker of the U.S House; says he’ll check President Biden’s policies, immigration

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Republican Kevin McCarthy has been elected the new Speaker of the U.S House of Representatives very early into Saturday, January 7, 2023.

This came after four days of Republican infighting and opposition from mainly conservatives and some Trump allies who rebuffed Trump’s support for the new Speaker.

The 57-year-old Californian already made several concessions to win what has become the longest speakership election in 160 years, dragging through 15 rounds of voting.

He said in his inaugural statement that he will robustly check President Joe Biden’s policies, immigration and the cultural agenda of the Democrats. “Our system is built on checks and balances. It’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance to the president’s policies.”

