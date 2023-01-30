Explosion destroys school, Mosque, house in Bauchi

An explosion suspected to be from dynamite has destroyed a house, mosque, and school In the historic city of Azare, in Bauchi State.

The Commissioner of Police for Bauchi, Aminu Alhassan said this a few hours after the incident happened earlier today Monday, January 30, 2023, at the palaces of the Emir of Katagum Alhaji Umar Faruk II and of the Galadima Katagum Alhaji Usman Mahmood Abdullahi.

“We suspected may be the explosives device like dynamite was buried in the area for more than three decades, because the road construction company once lived in that place, and sometimes back when Boko Haram attacked Azare Police Station, they followed through the same route where the device exploded, we are still investigating,” he stated.

Governor Bala Mohammed commended the Emir of Katagum for his exemplary leadership, noting that: “He is the Emir who leaves his palace in the night and goes round his domain to encourage security operatives in their effort to protect lives and properties of citizens.”