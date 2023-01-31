AFRICA

At least 28 killed in separate attacks in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Military Leader

At least 28 people, including soldiers and civilians, were killed in two separate gunmen attacks on Sunday and Monday in Burkina Faso, a regional governor and the army have revealed.
Fifteen civilians were killed on Sunday by unidentified armed men in the province of Comoe in western Burkina Faso on the border with Cote d’Ivoire, the governor of the Cascades region, Colonel Jean Charles dit Yenapono said.
The incident involved two mini-buses that were intercepted in the village of Linguekoro in the province by unidentified gunmen on Sunday evening. Nine passengers, out of a total of 24 of the mini-buses were freed, while the two mini cars were later set on fire and the other passengers abducted. On Monday, the bodies of 15 victims with bullet impacts were found near the village where they were abducted, said the official in a statement.
The army also reported on Tuesday in a separate statement that 13 people, including 10 gendarmes, two army auxiliaries, and a civilian were killed on Monday in a terrorist attack by unidentified armed men in the locality of Falangoutou in the Province of Seno.
None of these attacks have been claimed so far.

Source: Xinhua

Popular News
