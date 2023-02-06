USAfrica: 2023 Nigeria elections, rescue, restructure or complete collapse.

Special to US Africa magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

By Charles Obinna Chukwunaru, PhD, contributing analyst for USAfricaonline.com, is the

President of Eastern Nigeria Development Association (ENDA).

Nigerians are expected to head to the polls on February 25, 2023, to elect its next leader; with the belief by many of its citizens that a ballot paper is by far stronger than a bullet.

As Africa’s most populous and largest economy seeks to enthrone an enduring democratic republic, many analysts have expressed serious concerns on the possibility that the President of Nigeria, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retired) and his team can conduct a peaceful, free, fair and credible election; and transition power to a democratically elected President on May 29, 2023, in light of the biting energy crisis and the attendant logistical challenges currently faced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, admist chronic monetary issues, general insecurity and severe economic hardship in the country.

Arguably, it is safe to assume that Mr. Buhari may have been properly advised during his last visit to Washington DC, where he committed himself by his firm promises that he would do the needful.

However, there are several empirical and normative analysis with clear conclusions that the 2023 general elections in Nigeria presents a unique opportunity for national reconciliation, through peacefully negotiated settlement to the contentious issue of national unity based on the principles of equity and justice, as well as liberal democracy, human rights and rule of law; vital for peace and the concomitant social, political and economic development of Nigeria.

The question that begs for an answer is whether the failed republic of Nigeria will continue reflecting the image of a failed post colonial African society?

Suffice to say that Nigeria and Africa in general can not make any meaningful social, economic and political development in the absence of freedom, human rights, equity and justice, liberal democracy and constitutional government; the absence of which have resulted in perversive social, economic and political conflicts, including brutal civil wars. Thus, most African states lack the basic social, economic, and political infrastructures that can sustain their growing population. The worst hit are the public health and educational institutions.

The grave consequences of the above scenario on the wellbeing of the majority poor masses and average life expectancy in Africa is alarming, even as the continent and Nigeria in particular battles with severe poverty, hunger, diseases and death, with a ready army of uneducated, angry, oppressed, repressed, dispossesed, marginalised and unemployed young people, who have been diabolically indoctrinated on the basis of religion and ethnicity, on the one hand; and the “fantastically corrupt”political class – in the words of David Cameron, former British Prime Minister (2010 to 2016) – and their criminally minded friends whom they put in charge of the economic space, coupled with a rogue constitution and a highly compromised, brutal and greedy military class, on the other hand.

The situation is further compounded by an endemically corrupt public/civil service, police and other paramilitary agencies of state; complemented by an extremely dangerous and conscienceless religious class.

Sadly, the entrenched interest of some foreign powers in Africa led by the West, have been devastating as they continue to successfully manipulate the pathetic condition in Africa to service their selfish national economic and political interests. Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia present serious competition that could serve as countervailing force, promising Africa a better deal at the expense of freedom, human rights, equity and justice, rule of law, and liberal democracy.

Africa and the world, in general, await the verdict of Nigerians as they choose between Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party who may rescue the failed Nigerian republic from total collapse through a government of national unity; and the possibility of imminent state collapse by retaining the outdated fascist tendencies represented by the ruling All “Progressives” Congress and main opposition “Peoples Democratic” Party.

Therefore, the options available to the captains of the Nigerian statecraft and their foreign partners can be summarized as follows:

a) Support the election of Mr. Peter Obi as President of Nigeria through a free, fair and credible election in 2023 (b) Support the peaceful restructuring of Nigeria to bring about regional self determination as provided by the original 1963 constitution of the federal republic; or (c) a referendum for the peaceful dissolution of the Nigerian state and the independence of Eastern Nigeria/Biafra, Western Nigeria/Oduduwa, Northern Nigeria/Arewa Nations as well as the Middle Belt, amongst others, where options (a) and (b) become impracticable.

Nigerians should understand that the penalties for refusing to participate in voting and other related political activities are that they may end up being governed by dubious and unscrupulous individuals, masquerading as statesmen.

So, will Nigerians vote wisely this time or weep later? Time will tell.