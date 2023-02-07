With damaged tires, Nigerian aircraft lands safely in Lagos

According to a report by NAN, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on a regular flight on Monday, 6 February 2023 the Cessna Citation CJ3 maritime patrol aircraft performed a controlled belly landing at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Air Commodore Wap Maigida, the NAF’s director of public relations and information, stated in a statement released in Abuja that the aircraft’s tires had failed during a touch-and-go flight over Ilorin.

There were no fatalities or injuries to crew members or anybody on the ground, according to Maigida.

He stated that Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, the Chief of the Air Staff, had ordered the prompt formation of a Board of Inquiry to ascertain the cause(s) of the disaster.

“NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said. Ref: NAN