PDP has brought us shame, should not retain power’ – Ayu says at Kano campaign

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, made a blunder on Thursday, February 2023 during the party’s presidential campaign held in Kano State.

Ayu said that the PDP had brought shame and should not be retained in power. In a statement, he intended to mean the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Festus Keyamo, a representative of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, shared the video on his verified Twitter account.

In Kano today, Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, confessed that PDP has brought shame and we should not retain them in power. This obvious costly slip-of-tongue will not make any headlines. Watch out for some Press reports on this! pic.twitter.com/vOHgXKYX9a — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) February 9, 2023

“In Kano today, Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, confessed that PDP has brought shame and we should not retain them in power.

“This obvious costly slip-of-tongue will not make any headlines. Watch out for some press reports on this!,” he tweeted.