South African Rapper AKA Shot Dead in Durban Restaurant

Talented South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes who is popularly known as AKA met his tragic end on Friday 10th February 2023 after being shot at by a drive-by shooting gang outside a restaurant along Florida road, Durban.

The SA rapper was hit along with two others; his bodyguard who sustained gunshot injuries, and his close friend who also died on the spot.

The rapper was planning to celebrate his birthday at the YUGO nightclub in Stamford Hill that evening.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son,” his parents Tony and Lynn Forbes said in a statement posted on AKA’s Twitter account. “Our son was loved, and he gave love in return.”

AKA was born and raised in Cape Town and rose to prominence with the release of his single “Victory Lap,” which was featured on his debut album Altar Ego in 2011.

He gained a following in Nigeria as well, thanks to his hit single “Fela in Versace.”