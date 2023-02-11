ENTERTAINMENT

South African Rapper AKA Shot Dead in Durban Restaurant

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
South African Rapper AKA Shot Dead in Durban Restaurant

Talented South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes who is popularly known as AKA met his tragic end on Friday 10th February 2023 after being shot at by a drive-by shooting gang outside a restaurant along Florida road, Durban.

The SA rapper was hit along with two others; his bodyguard who sustained gunshot injuries, and his close friend who also died on the spot.

The rapper was planning to celebrate his birthday at the YUGO nightclub in Stamford Hill that evening.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son,”  his parents Tony and Lynn Forbes said in a statement posted on AKA’s Twitter account. “Our son was loved, and he gave love in return.”

AKA was born and raised in Cape Town and rose to prominence with the release of his single “Victory Lap,” which was featured on his debut album Altar Ego in 2011.

He gained a following in Nigeria as well, thanks to his hit single “Fela in Versace.”

 

You Might Also Like

BBTitans: Drama as Khosi, Nana, Jennie O fight

Tems becomes the first Nigerian female artist to win Grammy

Nollywood star Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin arrested for “violation” of naira notes

Kenya seeks inclusion in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

American football star Damar Hamlin in critical condition after injury, cardiac arrest at NFL match

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article USAfrica: Prof. Obiozor fought for the Igbo cause to the end. By Godswill Ihetu USAfrica: Prof. Obiozor fought for the Igbo cause to the end. By Godswill Ihetu
Next Article Wife refuses to come back with husband after visiting US. Wife refuses to come back with husband after visiting US.
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?