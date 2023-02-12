AFRICA

Abuja Pastor Brings AK-47 To Altar

Abuja Pastor Brings AK-47 To Altar

On Sunday, 12 February 2023, Pastor Uche Aigbe, the presiding pastor of the House on the Rock chapter in Abuja, mounted the pulpit while brandishing an AK-47.

Many people in the crowd were looking at each other and trying to figure out what was going on as the pastor made his way to the altar while carrying the gun.

He said, “Some people are looking for my trouble and I came here prepared.

“Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people off. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church.”

Ref: Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis

 

