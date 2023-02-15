BUSINESS

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, expresses regret over the service outage on Valentine’s Day.

MTN logo-USAfrica

Many customers were unable to place or receive calls due to the outage, and using data was also unavailable for several hours.

Due to a network issue that prevailed yesterday (14 Feb. 2023), users were unable to reach their loved ones, MTN stated that it had failed the subscribers and interfered with their plans for the special day. However, according to the company, the network problem has been fixed and services have been restored.

To show how deeply sorry they are, on Tuesday night (14 Feb. 2023) they said:

“Today, of all days, you couldn’t count on us to keep you seamlessly connected with the people, places, businesses, and things that matter to you. Words cannot express how sorry we are sorry for the disruption we caused. The issue has been resolved and services restored. You matter to us and we will never stop showing you how much.”

Many MTN customers complained about the network outage because it completely shut off their ability to communicate. Tuesday afternoon saw the beginning of the outage, which persisted until Tuesday night before being fixed.

MTN had earlier reported in a message posted on Twitter said it was facing a technical issue and promised to fix the problem soon. 

“Dear customers due to an unexpected technical issue, some customers have difficulty using our services this time. Work is ongoing to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. We regret all inconveniences this may cause,” MTN wrote.

Ref: Nairametrics

Popular News
