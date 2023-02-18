AFRICA

#Insecurity: 4 Policemen gunned down in Aba

#Insecurity: 4 Policemen gunned down in Aba
unknown-gunmen

USAfricaonline.com is reporting that four Nigerian policemen were gunned down Friday afternoon February 17, 2023.
USAfrica and NewsNationNigeria are reporting that the attack occurred at the Samek junction by the Ariaria market, Aba in Abia State.
Allegedly, the attack was conducted by “unknown gunmen”.
Presidential election is scheduled for February 25 and the election of governor is expected to hold in March.

