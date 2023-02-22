POLITICS

2023 Election: G-5 governors will support for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, made a shocking revelation on Channel Television today (Wednesday 22 Feb. 2023) when he confidently said; the G5 governors will support Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the February 25th presidential election.

According to his statement, “The G5 Governors came together and realized they must work together. And they are working together. I don’t believe the Governor of Benue State is working for the Labour Party; he wants to use that to win the election.

“The G5 Governors have made up their minds that they will not work for any other person other than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Party, APC.”

This is not the first time he is making the such claim.

The G5 governors—Nyesom Wike of the Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu—are the PDP’s disgruntled governors (Enugu).

