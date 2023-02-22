NCC sets toll-free number 622 for presidential election

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has set aside Consumer Toll-Free Number 622 to act as the Incident Hotline for the 2023 Presidential Election.

The statement was released on Tuesday (21 February 2023) in Abuja by Prof. Umar Danbatta, the commission’s executive vice-chairman (EVC).

Danbatta explained that this would allow voters and the general public to report problems that might have an impact on them or other people during the elections set for February 25.

“This step is to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in its patriotic commitment towards the conduct of hitch-free elections in Nigeria.

“The Toll-Free Number 622 is the second-level complaints centre through which consumers of telecommunications services are allowed to make calls directly to the Commission.

“To resolve issues concerning their telecommunications services which the service providers are unable to do,” Danbatta said.

He explained that this was done in light of the election’s importance as well as to address any sudden problems that might develop in any area of Nigeria or at the polling places.

Danbatta said: ”’This is with a view to resolving such issues by contacting and conveying such to relevant agencies, authorities, or organisations for timely resolution.

“The 622 Election Incident Monitoring Centre will be manned by top management officials of the Nigerian Communications Commission. The hotline will be open to the public from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.”

The Election Incident Monitoring Centre Hotline, 622, was promoted by the EVC as a resource for the general public.

