Amidst controversies, Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election by INEC

USAfricaonline.com : Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the declaration very early on Wednesday March 1, at the National Collation Centre, Abuja.

He said Tinubu bagged a total of 8,794,726 votes, the highest of all the candidates and scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states.

Yakubu added that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second with  6,984,520 votes, Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third with 6,101,533 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

Controversies over INEC’s handling of the election and charges of rigging have followed Yakubu and the ruling APC.

