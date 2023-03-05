U.S Congress member blames INEC for “prematurely pronouncing a winner” of Nigeria’s Presidential Election

By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The announcement by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the candidate of the ruling party APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as “President-elect” and winner of the February 25, 2023 election continues to attract local and international reaction. U.S member of Congress Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has released the following statement on the recent presidential election in Nigeria:

“I am deeply concerned over the delays and serious allegations of irregularities, including fraud, by multiple independent observers in the recent Nigerian presidential election.

I urge full transparency and swift action from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), along with a full accounting of allegations of voter suppression, delayed poll openings, the failure of the new electronic voting system, and a sharp decline in turnout.

Democracy rests on free, fair, and transparent elections. When elections are not fair, open, and transparent, it’s disenfranchising and shatters faith in government. Nigeria’s low turnout already suggests a lack of faith in the country’s democratic institutions. It is critical that the process plays out correctly.

Allowing electoral challenges to go through the system is a key part of a functioning democratic process. It is also a way to help build confidence and avoid protracted conflict.

The international community should support an independent and transparent process and wait until these challenges are resolved before prematurely pronouncing a winner.”

See related USAfricaonline.com reporting and commentaries on this issue — including where U.S Senator Jim Risch (Republican of Idaho) stated that “it is disappointing to see” Biden “rush to embrace… deeply flawed” Nigerian election results.

He noted that: “The ongoing electoral process in Nigeria is widely viewed as deeply flawed by election observers and many Nigerians. It is disappointing to see the administration rush to embrace the result while the full picture of what occurred during this electoral process is yet to be seen. I’ve expressed similar concerns related to other areas of our relationship with the Nigerian government. I worry this rush to judgement will undermine our ability to be an effective partner to all Nigerians, especially given their longstanding desire for democracy.”

Ahead of the March 11, 2023 elections of State governors and Houses of Assembly, Risch cautioned: “With Nigeria heading into state-level elections in just a few days, it is important that the United States be more concerned with supporting the Nigerian people and their democratic aspirations than embracing the Nigerian government.”

Risch, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the statement on March 2, 2023.