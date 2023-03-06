AFRICA

INEC “Cancel the election” for President — says Nigeria’s ex-VP Atiku, PDP leaders

Atiku

USAfrica: As local, national and international criticism and allegations of rigging of votes continue to be made against Nigeria’ ruling APC party and the the country’s electoral body, INEC, more protests are being taken to the headquarters of the INEC.

A few hours ago, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and the leadership of their party were at the INEC.

Atiku said that “We are protesting and we have every right to protest. It doesn’t stop us from going to court. The fact is that we are protesting. We will protest for a very long time. Either everyday or every other day.”

Embattled and controversial Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, gave to the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye, the PDP protest letter.
Ayu was more specific, and demanded: “Cancel the election …and conduct a very credible election that will be respected not only by Nigerians but by the whole international community.”

By USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
