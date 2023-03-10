AFRICA

26 killed in surprise attacks by Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria

Buhari-clasped-USAfrica
Nigeria's President Buhari

At least 26 people have been killed in surprise attacks by Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s volatile northeastern state of Borno, police said Thursday. 

Borno Police Commissioner Abdu Umar told reporters the terrorists carried out separate attacks on a police base in the town of Magumeri and on dozens of fishermen in the town of Dikwa in Borno, which was once captured by Boko Haram.

“In Dikwa, Boko Haram killed 25 fishermen. One person was also injured,” said Umar as reported by Anadolu Agency.

He said a large number of terrorists attacked a police special team in Magumeri, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the scene of the first incident.

He said a police patrol vehicle stolen by the terrorists was recovered through the intervention of the military forces in the area.

The fishermen in Dikwa were scavenging for metal and iron from houses destroyed in previous attacks by terrorists in remote villages in the area for fishing tools when Boko Haram ambushed them.

The attacks were first major incidents in the region, which has experienced over a decade of terrorist activities by Boko Haram and its spin-off Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Popular News
