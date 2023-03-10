26 killed in surprise attacks by Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria

“Boko Haram attacked our location. They were in large number. We exchanged fire with them. We lost one of our men, but the attack was repelled,” he said.
At least 26 people have been killed in surprise attacks by Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s volatile northeastern state of Borno, police said Thursday.
Borno Police Commissioner Abdu Umar told reporters the terrorists carried out separate attacks on a police base in the town of Magumeri and on dozens of fishermen in the town of Dikwa in Borno, which was once captured by Boko Haram.
“In Dikwa, Boko Haram killed 25 fishermen. One person was also injured,” said Umar as reported by Anadolu Agency.
He said a large number of terrorists attacked a police special team in Magumeri, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the scene of the first incident.