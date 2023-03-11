NEWS

On threats, Supreme Court seeks $12.4 million for extra security funding

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
On threats, Supreme Court seeks $12.4 million for extra security funding

After an alleged assassination attempt on one of the Justices, the Supreme Court of the United States is requesting for almost $12.4 million in increases for security improvements in an effort to protect the nine justices and amid recent threats over high-profile rulings.

The high court’s annual budget request shows a request for $5.9 million to expand its security activities and another $6.5 million for physical security upgrades to the Supreme Court building.

“On-going threat assessments show evolving risks that require continuous protection,” the budget documents said. “Additional funding would provide for contract positions, eventually transitioning to full-time employees, that will augment capabilities of the Supreme Court police force and allow it to accomplish its protective mission.”

The request came amid threats and backlash against the judiciary following its decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark abortion case.

In June 2022, a California man was also arrested for threatening to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He allegedly went to Kavanaugh’s home in a Washington D.C. suburb with a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape and other items. USAfricaonline.com with reports from wire/agencies/thehill

You Might Also Like

Nigeria’s 2023 Elections and Return of the Tribesmen. By Chidi Amuta

26 killed in surprise attacks by Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria

14 African migrants drown off Tunisia after wave of racist violence

Nigerians, INEC and culture of electoral banditry. By Bobo Sofiri Brown.

Nigeria’s INEC postpones governorship, local elections; BVAS machines at the centre of legal dispute

Share this Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Nigeria's 2023 Elections and Return of the Tribesmen. By Chidi Amuta Nigeria’s 2023 Elections and Return of the Tribesmen. By Chidi Amuta
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?