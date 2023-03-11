On threats, Supreme Court seeks $12.4 million for extra security funding

After an alleged assassination attempt on one of the Justices, the Supreme Court of the United States is requesting for almost $12.4 million in increases for security improvements in an effort to protect the nine justices and amid recent threats over high-profile rulings.

The high court’s annual budget request shows a request for $5.9 million to expand its security activities and another $6.5 million for physical security upgrades to the Supreme Court building.

“On-going threat assessments show evolving risks that require continuous protection,” the budget documents said. “Additional funding would provide for contract positions, eventually transitioning to full-time employees, that will augment capabilities of the Supreme Court police force and allow it to accomplish its protective mission.”

The request came amid threats and backlash against the judiciary following its decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark abortion case.

In June 2022, a California man was also arrested for threatening to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He allegedly went to Kavanaugh’s home in a Washington D.C. suburb with a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape and other items. USAfricaonline.com with reports from wire/agencies/thehill