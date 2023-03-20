AFRICA

Nigeria Elections 2023: Amidst allegations of rigging, hijack of election results, Kano orders a curfew

USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica NEWS UPDATE: The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Abba Kabiru Yusuf of NNPP winner of Kano State 2023 governorship election. He is the son-in-law of NNPP presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso. 

Amidst allegations of hijack of election results, Kano government orders a curfew.

USAfricaonline.com :  Tension and insecurity arising from counterclaims to victory by the major political parties including allegations of rigging and falsificacations of election results have combined to, apparently, persuade the Kano State government (with the ruling APC) to impose a dawn to dusk curfew. 

Kano’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced the order in a statement issued early Monday morning.

Garba said it is to avoid breakdown of law and order as the INEC continues the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The opposition parties disagree, arguing the APC did not want to face the realistic possibility it lost the local elections. 

Some of the declarations of election results have been held off in a number of states and with it creating tension and speculations. USAfricaonline.com 

USAfricaLIVE
