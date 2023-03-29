24 million US dollars set aside to fight cholera- Zimbabwean government.

In an effort to combat cholera, the Zimbabwean government has approved a 24-million-U.S. dollars as 13 countries in Africa struggle with the prevalent that has killed hundreds of people since the beginning of the year.

The 2008–2009 cholera outbreak that struck Zimbabwe left more than 4,000 people dead from more than 98,500 documented cases. The current outbreak, the worst to hit the area in recent years, has been dubbed an emergency for children by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Zimbabwe had 231 suspected cholera cases as of March 28 and two fatalities.

On Tuesday (28 March 2023), Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga submitted a report on the country’s reaction to the cholera outbreak, and the Zimbabwean cabinet ministers discussed it. They reassured the populace that the issue is under control.

In a briefing held after the cabinet meeting, Minister of Information, Media, and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa stated that the cholera epidemics in Africa have been accompanied by storms, floods, conflicts, poor sanitation, and unstable water sources.

Cross-border mobility also played a part in the spread of cholera and other diseases, she said.

So far, 13 African countries have reported cholera outbreaks. Despite the cases reported in Zimbabwe, the case fatality rate is still low. Zimbabwe’s cumulative suspected cholera cases stood at 231, with 209 recoveries and two deaths. Out of the country’s 10 provinces, only Matabeleland North and Midlands have so far not reported any cholera cases,” Mutsvangwa said.

She assured the nation that the situation is under control as active screening at ports of entry and exit and surveillance activities are taking place.

“Cabinet approved a total budget of 24,168,353 U.S. dollars for the cholera epidemic preparedness and response plan. Several partners including the World Health Organization have pledged to support part of the budget,” Mutsvangwa said.

Community and political leaders are also expected to lend maximum support to the anti-cholera program through awareness activities, she added.

Ref: Xinhua