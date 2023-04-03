INSIGHT

USAfrica: Is Trump’s indictment drama worth the popcorn?

USAfrica: Is Trump’s indictment drama worth the popcorn?
Donald Trump

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

By Attorney Chris Aniedobe

On April 2, 2022, I read on USAfricaonline.com the commentary titled, Trump’s indictment by New York is a historic first; what’s next? It’s written by Harry Litman, U.S former Deputy Assistant Attorney-General.

I think there are other issues, too.

The Democrats took America to war in Ukraine by proxy.

Prices went crazy and there is no end in sight.

Now Trump’s drama is thrown into the works and it is expected to be deoxygenating like everything Trump.

At this point, no plea will mollify the Democrazies short of Trump agreeing to permanently retire from politics as he should. Hopefully he would do that and give the Republicans and the rest of the country opportunity to focus on Mr Biden’s embarrassing foreign policy and mismanagement of the economy.

Unfortunately, Mr Trump has not shown any signs of growing up and would relish the opportunity to be the talk of the nation for the next two years.

This drama is not worth the popcorn.

