Hoodlums set BRT bus on fire in Lagos

After colliding with a commercial bus and killing the driver, a BRT vehicle was set on fire on Wednesday (19 April 2023) morning.

On the Oworonshoki Expressway in Lagos State, the accident happened on the Ifako Bridge heading toward Ogudu.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, verified this in a message posted on the organization’s Twitter account on Wednesday (19 April 2023) in the afternoon.

In that statement, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lastma Mr. Adebayo Taofiq affirmed that preliminary investigation revealed that the fully loaded commercial bus was coming from Lagos Island and heading to Ogudu when the accident occurred.

“Lastma has carried out series of enlightenment campaigns warning motorists particularly commercial bus drivers to stop over speeding and adhere strictly to speed limit signs erected by government across the State”

“ While other emergency responders including Traffic Police Officers supported Officials of Lastma at the accident scene, on hearing of the death of the commercial driver whose body was lying beside the upturned commercial bus, hoodlums in the area set ablaze the bus belonging to the Lagos State Bus Service Limited.”

Credit: Twitter | trafficbutter