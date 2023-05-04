USAfrica: America’s diversity and that explosive, racist email. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

By Chido Nwangwu. Follow on Twitter @Chido247

Only a couple of days ago on May 2, 2023 by The New York Times revealed an explosive email written by the U.S FoxNews’ sacked conservative/far-right wing #1 opinion/talk show host and propagandist, Tucker Carlson.

This racially incendiary email by Carlson, I believe was written around

January 7, 2021.

Here are Mr. Carson’s shocking words:

“A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living shit out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it.

Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be. The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?”

Simply, a deeply astonishing circumstance and self-propelled declaration by the host of what was until April 2023, America’s number one show on cable and the traditional networks wishing for the physical beating to death of a “kid”, apparently a non-white very young fellow by several White men…

For no reason other than the assumption that he had different views regarding the political and social issues facing the country!

It’s so nauseating that alongside other evidences seen by the lawyers and owners of controversial channel had to make quick and critical decisions. Especially, Rupert Murfock’s attention was needed since the management and company lawyers preferred to settle the recent and ongoing lawsuits of defamation against the channel. One of which it settled and agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems a whooping $787.5 million!

It is the largest publicly disclosed settlement for a defamation lawsuit in US history, as at Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Back to Tucker Carlson and the politics of race and subjugation.

The email revealed the violent bias and racial bigotry of one of those who define and spin what millions of people take as “fair and balanced”!

Thankfully, he expressed and exposed his own personal feelings in a manner that lends credence to what millions of other Americans have been complaining about his mangled and twisted views about the country and its diversity.

Carlson will be 54 years in a a few days; he was on May 16, 1969.

His cancelled Monday to Friday tv show of weekly distortions and falsehoods was very good business for FoxNews and the Murdocks.

Tucker Carlson’s show was too much of one viewpoint. There was yelling and screeching with I felt was an annoying, almost constipated vocal stretch to his delivery made. I found him tedious to watch

It also reminded me of these words by the late American writer Mark Twain that “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”

Hopefully, the Murdocks, Carlsons, FoxNews and others will appreciate and respect the reality of diversity of America!

•Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2023 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity., is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston.He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYnews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown. Follow him on Twitter @Chido247