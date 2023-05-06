NEWS

Allen, Texas outlet mall shooter killed, children among his victims

USAfricaLIVE
Allen, Texas — Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a deadly shooting at an Allen outlet mall Saturday afternoon May 6, 2023.

The Collin County sheriff told WFAA that there are multiple victims, including children. The sheriff also confirmed the shooter is dead at the scene.

According to reports, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at Allen Premium Outlets located at 820 W. Stacy Road.

The city of Allen issued a public safety alert warning residents to stay away from the area. ref: WFAA

By USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
