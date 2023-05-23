USAfrica: U.S President Biden announces delegation to Tinubu’s Inauguration 

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

U.S President Biden announces delegation to Tinubu’s Inauguration

By Chido Nwangwu. Follow on Twitter @Chido247

As disputes and litigations continue at the presidential election tribunal in Nigeria, the United States President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has announced “the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023, in Abuja.”

It will be led by Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The other members are:

Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California.

Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce.

General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command.

Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency.

Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State.

Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council.

Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.

USAfricaLIVE.com notes that the elections commission in Nigeria, INEC, Tinubu’s APC, the presidential candidates of the PDP and the Labour Patty are battling it out at the tribunal on issues and charges made against Bola Tinubu for, allegedly, electoral fraud, manipulation and falsification of results, profiting from and being fined by a U.S court for drug/narcotics involvement and demand for the disqualification of and his VP Shettima due to his double candidacy in the 2023 elections, which he is reported to have entered as Senate and VP candidate.

